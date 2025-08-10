New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Dynatrace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Dynatrace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.3%

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

