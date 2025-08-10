Critical Contrast: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) & Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Teladoc Health and Danaher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 7 0 2.37 Danaher 0 3 17 0 2.85

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.7639, suggesting a potential upside of 40.08%. Danaher has a consensus price target of $247.6087, suggesting a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Danaher.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.48 -$1.00 billion ($1.19) -5.86 Danaher $24.01 billion 5.98 $3.90 billion $4.70 42.70

This table compares Teladoc Health and Danaher”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Danaher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.16% -10.13% -4.43% Danaher 14.21% 10.70% 6.85%

Risk & Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaher has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Danaher shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Danaher beats Teladoc Health on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, liquid handling automation instruments, antibodies and reagents, and particle counting and characterization; microscopes; protein consumables; industrial filtration products; and genomic medicines, such as custom nucleic acid products, plasmid DNA, RNA, and proteins under the ABCAM, ALDEVRON, BECKMAN COULTER, IDT, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX and SCIEX brands. The Diagnostics segment offers chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems; and molecular, acute care, and pathology diagnostics products. This segment also provides clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

