Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 6.60. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,100,102 shares in the company, valued at $23,794,155.66. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 475,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 145,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Core Scientific by 180.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 714,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

