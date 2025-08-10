Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 733,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

