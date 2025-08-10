Blair William & Co. IL Buys 32,269 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 380.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 205.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

