Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 218 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,713,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

