First American Trust FSB Acquires 25,063 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after buying an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $170.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.62 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average of $163.44.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.