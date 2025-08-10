AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15, Zacks reports. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $293.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.38. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.