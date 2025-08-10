Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,533,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900,352 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,254,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

