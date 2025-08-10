Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 9,291 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,625,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $2,192,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,032,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 399,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 20.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,135,000 after purchasing an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,876,000 after purchasing an additional 149,622 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB stock opened at $418.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.87 and its 200-day moving average is $382.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.29.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

