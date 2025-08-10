Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,209,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 156.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:INGR opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.26. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

