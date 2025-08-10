American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.9%

American Express stock opened at $297.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

