Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $221,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avantor by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,813 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Avantor by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,699,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,091,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

