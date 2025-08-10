Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 140 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,216,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $216.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

