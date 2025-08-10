Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 96,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

