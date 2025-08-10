Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Lennar worth $77,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lennar by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.32.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.