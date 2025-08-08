Promising Streaming Stocks Worth Watching – August 5th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Figma are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that deliver digital content—such as video, music or live events—over the internet. These firms typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or hybrid models. Investors often gauge their performance by metrics like subscriber growth, engagement and average revenue per user. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.91. 127,977,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,304,125. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

APP traded down $15.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,595. The company has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.27 and a 200 day moving average of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Shares of Figma stock traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 18,281,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,073,688. The company has a market cap of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.65. Figma has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $142.92.

