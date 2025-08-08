Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

