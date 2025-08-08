NS Partners Ltd Has $43.07 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $558.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $566.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

