AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 192,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DIS opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

