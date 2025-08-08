Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VO opened at $284.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

