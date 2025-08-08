Savvy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 269.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

