Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,196,000 after buying an additional 1,300,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,569,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,499,000 after purchasing an additional 805,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

