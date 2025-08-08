Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.42, for a total value of $567,945.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $566,865.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50.

On Monday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $605,497.50.

On Friday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $606,105.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $599,760.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.93, for a total transaction of $591,592.50.

On Friday, July 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $587,070.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $585,675.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average is $280.10. The company has a market cap of $230.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

