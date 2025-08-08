Hudson Canyon Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Crestline Management LP increased its position in AbbVie by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,367,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,489,000 after buying an additional 108,993 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 971,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3%

ABBV opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $351.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

