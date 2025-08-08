Swiss National Bank Has $276.25 Million Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Intel worth $276,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 3.1%

INTC opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

