Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 54,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 91,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,221,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $217,894,000 after buying an additional 272,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.17%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

