Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $291,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%
SPGI opened at $558.79 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $566.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.54 and its 200 day moving average is $510.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.
View Our Latest Report on SPGI
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.