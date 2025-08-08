Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $291,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $558.79 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $566.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $524.54 and its 200 day moving average is $510.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

