Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 328,727 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,012,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $180,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.