Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,452,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $341,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,473,132,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,411,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,568,000 after buying an additional 882,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,893,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,669,000 after buying an additional 1,129,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.