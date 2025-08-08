Promising Shipping Stocks To Consider – August 5th

Shopify, BWX Technologies, and United Parcel Service are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate vessels—such as container ships, bulk carriers and oil tankers—that move goods by sea. Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight-rate fluctuations, fuel costs and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. 9,107,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,321,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75. Shopify has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of BWXT traded up $27.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,753,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,502. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.79. 9,391,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,068. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Featured Stories