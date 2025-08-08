LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.3%

SBUX stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

