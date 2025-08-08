Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after buying an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after buying an additional 211,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,127,000 after acquiring an additional 362,167 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $58.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

