Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,614,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,599,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day moving average is $217.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

