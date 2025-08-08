iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,973 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
BATS IEFA opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
