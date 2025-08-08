NS Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.76.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.