Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $40,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:UBER opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

