Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Acquired Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). In a filing disclosed on August 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Meta Platforms stock on July 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 7/29/2025.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $761.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $711.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $784.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $393,054.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,049.68. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total transaction of $12,181,113.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,024 shares of company stock valued at $188,466,159 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.