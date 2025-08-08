Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 658,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Unity Software worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, Director James M. Whitehurst sold 72,955 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,549,564.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,205.64. This trade represents a 23.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $6,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,398,146 shares in the company, valued at $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210,142 shares of company stock valued at $31,199,782 over the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

