Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) EVP Troy Little Sells 2,033 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) EVP Troy Little sold 2,033 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $168,942.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,453.10. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $83.19 on Friday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.05). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

