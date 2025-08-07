SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $572.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

