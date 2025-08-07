Hemington Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,383,000 after buying an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,125,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $442.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.86 and a 200 day moving average of $428.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

