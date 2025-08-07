Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 890,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 154,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,297 and sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.82 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.