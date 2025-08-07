NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after buying an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NetApp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after buying an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,653,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,848,000 after acquiring an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.84. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,479 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.86.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

