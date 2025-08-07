WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $276,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,410.45. This represents a 37.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,752 shares of company stock worth $6,610,023 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WEC opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.76 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

