ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes $7.59 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,811,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.9%
CAH stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
