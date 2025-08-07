Keynote Financial Services LLC Purchases 508 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after acquiring an additional 276,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

