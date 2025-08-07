Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 31 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 54.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $509.86 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $343.38 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

