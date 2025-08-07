Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

