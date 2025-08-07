25,695 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

